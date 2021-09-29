HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 190.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $14,033,402. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $212.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

