HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $259.80 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

