HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $670,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.