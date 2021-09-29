HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,432.75 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,256.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,291.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

