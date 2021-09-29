HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 2,852 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after buying an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after buying an additional 441,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.