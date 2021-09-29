HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.28 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will post earnings of $17.28 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.64 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.09.

NYSE:HCA opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $117.78 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.