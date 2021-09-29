HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for 0.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $48.41 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

