Head to Head Analysis: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) versus Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 1 3 9 0 2.62 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $80.23, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 26.18% 3.22% 1.95% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Principal Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $917.00 million 6.29 -$50.00 million ($0.81) -92.96 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Principal Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextEra Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.64, suggesting that its stock price is 664% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

