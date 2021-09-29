Head-To-Head Comparison: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSP Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and DSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92% DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and DSP Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 9,144.49 -$12.78 million N/A N/A DSP Group $114.48 million 4.65 -$6.79 million $0.19 114.63

DSP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meta Materials and DSP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A DSP Group 0 6 0 0 2.00

DSP Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Given DSP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Summary

DSP Group beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

