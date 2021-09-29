Head-To-Head Comparison: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) & KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KnowBe4 and Medallia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medallia $477.22 million 11.42 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.54

KnowBe4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallia.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A Medallia -37.34% -30.58% -10.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Medallia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KnowBe4 and Medallia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 4 9 0 2.69 Medallia 0 12 1 0 2.08

KnowBe4 presently has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Medallia has a consensus target price of $35.65, indicating a potential upside of 5.32%. Given KnowBe4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than Medallia.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats Medallia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions. It serves industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, nonprofit, retail, and telecommunications and media. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

