Head-To-Head Comparison: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) & Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 10.80% 2.89% 0.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Robinhood Markets and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 3 0 2.40

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $84.60, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Robinhood Markets.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 39.81 $7.45 million N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 11.00 $195.00 million $2.49 26.19

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

