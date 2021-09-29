Head-To-Head Contrast: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Synaptics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Synaptics and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 5.94% 25.78% 11.72% Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synaptics and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.34 billion 5.23 $79.60 million $6.34 28.26 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.49 $217.34 million $3.75 22.13

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptics. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synaptics and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 2 12 0 2.86 Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

Synaptics presently has a consensus price target of $186.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $105.45, suggesting a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Synaptics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptics beats Cirrus Logic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

