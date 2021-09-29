Head-To-Head Contrast: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) vs. Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63% Allin N/A N/A N/A

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Allin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 41.20 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -22.33 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CleanSpark and Allin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 266.06%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Allin.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Allin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

