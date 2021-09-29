Head-To-Head Contrast: Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) vs. All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

This table compares Reservoir Media and All For One Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 141.32 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than All For One Media.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Reservoir Media and All For One Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reservoir Media currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.39%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than All For One Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats All For One Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.