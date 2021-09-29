Head-To-Head Survey: ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

95.7% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SailPoint Technologies and ACI Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92 ACI Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00

SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $63.08, indicating a potential upside of 43.81%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.34%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies -9.58% -3.68% -1.50% ACI Worldwide 6.79% 15.00% 5.49%

Risk and Volatility

SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and ACI Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $365.25 million 11.16 -$10.76 million $0.18 243.67 ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 2.78 $72.66 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than SailPoint Technologies.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats SailPoint Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.