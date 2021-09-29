Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.
Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.64 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
