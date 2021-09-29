Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.64 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 32,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

