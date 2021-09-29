Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

