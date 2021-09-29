HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €82.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.34 ($106.29).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €79.86 ($93.95) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.08. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 52-week high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.