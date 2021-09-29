Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRI. TheStreet raised Herc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $164.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.66.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

