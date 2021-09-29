Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HMPT. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $567.73 million and a P/E ratio of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

