Horizon Protocol (HZN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $319,303.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $319,303.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00066027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00107065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.48 or 0.99761676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.79 or 0.06829398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.71 or 0.00787451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

