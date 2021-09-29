Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.62

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 24023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

