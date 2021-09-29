Hoylecohen LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,139,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average of $196.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

