Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

