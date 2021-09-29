Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

