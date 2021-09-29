Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,663,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 134.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

