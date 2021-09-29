Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,599,000 after buying an additional 333,115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,233,000 after buying an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after buying an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50.

