Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 138,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.