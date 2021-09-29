Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $26.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGEN. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 39,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,616. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,804 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

