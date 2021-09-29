Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.37

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.37 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 605,921 shares changing hands.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

