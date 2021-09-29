ICON Price Tops $1.41 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. ICON has a market capitalization of $943.86 million and $57.37 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About ICON
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,238 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ICON
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
