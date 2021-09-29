Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

INVE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $491,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

