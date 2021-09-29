ImageCash Trading 40.7% Lower This Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a total market cap of $10,977.70 and $6.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00136205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,004.28 or 0.99593336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.59 or 0.06746367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00769760 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

