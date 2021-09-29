Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

