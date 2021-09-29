Independence Realty Trust’s (IRT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 43,284 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.