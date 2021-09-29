indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 40,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,038,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.40 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $4,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $9,775,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

