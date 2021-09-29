Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 15,993 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Warren East bought 15,993 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £23,509.71 ($30,715.59).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 142.66 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.75. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The company has a market cap of £11.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21.

RR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

