Insider Buying: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 5,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,214,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,142,920.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 1,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$6,006.00.

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$788.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.44 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.09.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

