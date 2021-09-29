Insider Buying: StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 2,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $43,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.