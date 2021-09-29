Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $7,862,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESTC traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.79. 1,190,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,966. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.52 and a 200 day moving average of $136.88.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $148,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.