Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $3,311,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MTSI opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $69.29.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.