Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $3,311,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

