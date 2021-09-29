Insider Selling: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $40,511.00 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Paul Griscom sold 333 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $6,317.01.

M opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

