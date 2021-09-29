Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 209 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $22,929.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,030 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $123,115.90.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,639,843.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $524,275.20.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43.

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. 340,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,918. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

