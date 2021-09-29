Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells 7,501 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.92, for a total value of $1,574,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, John Trizzino sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $1,706,775.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, John Trizzino sold 7,499 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.61, for a total transaction of $1,774,338.39.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $203.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.08. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

