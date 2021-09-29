Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Sells 2,391 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.59. 285,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,042. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $208.72 and a one year high of $353.90. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

