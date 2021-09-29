Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $34,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $264.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.25.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.