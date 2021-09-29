Insured Finance Hits One Day Volume of $5,462.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $5,462.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00105402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00137002 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,566.54 or 1.00189767 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.94 or 0.06804266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.27 or 0.00786417 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

