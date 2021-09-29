Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

About Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)

Intermediate Capital Group Plc is a fund management and investment company, which engages in the provision of mezzanine finance, leveraged credit, minority equity, and management of third party funds. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Investments, Capital Market Investments, Real Asset Investments, and Secondary Investments.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.