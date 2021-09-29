Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

PTH opened at $162.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.84. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $133.96 and a 12 month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.