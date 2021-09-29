Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

